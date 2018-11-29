EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 29 November 2018 | GMT +6

    UEFA Europa League: Astana to face Dynamo Kyiv at home

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana will play at home today against Dynamo Kyiv in a UEFA Europa League group stage match, Sports.kz reports.

    The match, which will take place at the Astana Arena with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, will begin at 9:50 p.m. Astana time. The live broadcast will be provided by Qazsport TV Channel.

    It should be mentioned that having eight points each in the group table, Astana and Dynamo Kyiv are currently in the lead. Rennes of France and Jablonec of the Czech Republic have three and two points, respectively.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!