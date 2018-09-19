EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:44, 19 September 2018 | GMT +6

    UEFA Europa League group stage to kick off

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL . KAZINFORM The UEFA Europa League group stage will kick off with 24 matches on Thursday.

    Three Turkish clubs, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Akhisarspor will also play their first matches in the Europa League 2018-19 group stage.

    In an away match, Fenerbahce will play against Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in Group D while Besiktas will welcome first-timer Norwegian club Sarpsborg, playing their first group stage fixture in Group I. Akhisar will face Russia's Krasnodar in Group J at home, Anadolu Agency reports.

    AC Milan, Arsenal, Sevilla and Chelsea are the top noticeable clubs in the group stage.

    The first two teams from 12 groups will reach the last 32 round of the Europa League.

    The final will be held in the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on May 29.

    The most successful club in the Europa League is Spain's Sevilla with five championships.

    Turkey's Galatasaray, the Lions, is the only Turkish club that won the cup in 1999-2000.


    The matches kick off at 1755 GMT:

    Group G: Rapid Wien v Spartak Moskva, Villarreal v Rangers

    Group H: Lazio v Apollon, Marseille v Frankfurt

    Group I: Genk v Malmo, Besiktas v Sarpsborg

    Group J: Akhisar v Krasnodar, Sevilla v Standard Liège

    Group K: Dynamo Kyiv v Astana, Rennes v Jablonec

    Group L: Vidi v BATE, PAOK v Chelsea


    The matches kick off at 2000 GMT:

    Group A: Ludogorets v Leverkusen, AEK Larnaca v Zurich

    Group B: Celtic v Rosenborg, Leipzig v Salzburg

    Group C: Slavia Praha v Bordeaux, Kobenhavn v Zenit

    Group D: Dinamo Zagreb v Fenerbahce, Spartak Trnava v Anderlecht

    Group E: Arsenal v Vorskla, Sporting CP v Qarabag

    Group F: Olympiacos v Betis, Dudelange v AC Milan

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!