UEFA Player of the Year shortlist revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, Juventus), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid) have been shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, reads the official website of the organization.

The winner will receive the award at the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday, 24th August.



The shortlist was selected by a jury consisting the 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, as well as 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations.



No coaches were allowed to vote for players from their own teams.