UEFA president Platini to be suspended for several years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UEFA president Michel Platini will be suspended for several years due to the ongoing FIFA corruption scandal, the spokesman of FIFA's Ethics Committee Andreas Bantel announced on Friday, Xinhua reported.

Platini and Sepp Blatter were banned for 90 days in October during an investigation into their corruption scandal on accepting two million Swiss francs (about 2 million U.S. dollars) from FIFA in 2011.

In November Platini officially appealed to the court, which was turned down by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday.

"Platini will certainly be suspended for several years," Bantel said, adding that there is no difference for Blatter between a suspension of a few years and a life ban.

The ruling means that Platini will not be allowed to attend the draw for the 2016 European Championship on Saturday.