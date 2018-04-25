UEFA President to unveil football complex in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UEFA President Alesander Čeferin is set to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the House of Football in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Zoran Laković, director of national associations at UEFA, announced the news speaking at the 17th conference of the Kazakhstan Football Federation on Wednesday in Astana.



According to him, UEFA has been successfully cooperating with KFF for many years bringing to life strategic projects aimed at development and promotion of football in Kazakhstan. Last week UEFA gave green light for additional €1.1 million to be channeled into construction of the multifunctional football complex in Astana.



Laković expressed hope the inauguration ceremony of new KFF offices and the football arena with the participation of UEFA President Čeferin in Astana will be held in the nearest future.



KFF Secretary General Azamat Aitkhozhin claimed the federation will finish the construction of the House of Football and a full-sized pitch which have no analogues in Kazakhstan this year.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan applied for the UEFA HatTrick assistance program, established to provide financial support to the UEFA member associations in order to develop and foster football at all levels. UEFA approved Kazakhstan's application for a construction of a football arena with a full-sized pitch. To this end a land plot with the total area of 3.5 ha was allotted.



The football arena will headquarter the Kazakhstan Football Federation, it will have fan shops and a fitness center. But its main drawing card will be a state-of-the-art 100m˟60m indoor artificial turf football pitch available year round.



Also, the new composition of the KFF Executive Committee was approved at the conference for a 4-year term.



The committee now includes Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communication, Bauyrzhan Abdubaitov, President of the Football Federation of Shymkent city, Olzhas Abrayev, President of the Professional Football League of Kazakhstan, Kairat Boranbayev, President of the National Paralympic Committee, Maya Yegimbayeva, Managing Director, member of the Board of Kazakh Tourism National Company, Darkhan Kaletayev, Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Berik Kaniyev, CEO of Lancaster Group, Arkhimed Mukhambetov, akim (governor) of Kostanay region, Kairat Orazbekov, President of Kairat futsal club, Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science, Sayan Khamitzhanov, President of Astana FC, Mikhail Chirkov, deputy of Majilis and others.