UEFA to finance construction of indoor sports complex in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the committee of the UEFA Hat-Trick programme took place in Swiss Nyon on November 5, where the requests of federations for financing of development of infrastructure by the UEFA were considered, Vesti.kz reports referring to the Football Federation of Kazakhstan.

The Football Federation of Kazakhstan submitted a request for allocation of funds for construction of the indoor sports complex with the full size football field. The project of construction of the complex in Astana was presented by Secretary General of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan Azamat Aitkhozhin. Upon completion of the sitting, the request of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan was approved.

The construction of the indoor sports complex with the full size football field is critical in Astana because of the weather conditions. It will allow to address the issue of the training process and holding of tournaments in winters.

It was informed that the project implementation period was expected to end by the beginning of 2017.