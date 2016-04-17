Ufa hosts Youth Forum «Gold of the Turkis» (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 260 participants from different countries and regions have shown the unity of the Turkic people at the Youth Forum "Gold of the Turkis" in the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan - Ufa.

The event was attended by 260 representatives from 29 regions of Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The forum is organized by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Bashkir State Pedagogical University named after M. Akmulla.

The main theme of the forum was ethnic relations among young people and mutual enrichment of cultures of the peoples of Russia. The participants touched on the historical, cultural, social and economic issues and problems of the Turkic countries. In addition they were able to participate in social engineering training, panel discussions with experts online.

During the forum, participants worked to create unique projects aimed at finding solutions to socially significant issues in their home regions. The winners will partake in folklore expedition to the Altai, attend the conference of active young people in Berlin dedicated to the Victory Day, as well as the All-Russian conference of ethnic Russian active youth.

