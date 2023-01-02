UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts due to health problems, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

«Unfortunately, due to the circumstances and health problems I’m forced to end my sports career,» the fighter wrote on his Instagram.

Ismagulov had his last fight against Russian Arman Tsarukyan, where he was defeated by a unanimous decision of judges.

«Thanks to everyone, who was with me no matter what the results of the fights were and sincerely supported me. This was an interesting journey, the moment that I’ll remember. Give hugs to all,» the post reads.

Photo: instagram.com/ismagulov_damir