TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:18, 20 November 2017 | GMT +6

    UFC light heavyweight contender arrested on battery charge

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir was arrested Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, mmafighting.com reports.

    Oezdemir's arrest record became public over the weekend and as of late Sunday, he remained at Broward County Jail pending a bond hearing.

    No further details of the case are available yet, according to the publication.

    The 28-year-old Switzerland native has been training with the Combat Club team in Lantana, Florida. Oezdemir sports a 15-1 professional record, including a 3-0 UFC mark. In his last two outings, "No Time" knocked out both of his opponents in under a minute.

     

    Sport Incidents Interesting facts and stories World News
