UFC TV launched in Kazakhstan
«I am very pleased to announce broadcasting of UFC TV in Kazakhstan as part of the largest sports television channel in Kazakhstan - Qazsport. In general, Kazakhstan is a unique country on the world map. Martial arts and boxing have always been popular here and always attracted interest. For UFC Kazakhstan is undoubtedly one of the priority countries. I am glad it is in my area of responsibility,» said Andrey Gromkovsky, head of UFC Russia, at a press conference in Central Communications Service.
The UFC TV channel broadcasts sports events held by one of the most popular organizations of mixed martial arts - Ultimate fighting championship or UFC.
UFC tournaments broadcasted in 35 languages and cover more than one billion audience in 166 countries. Across the world