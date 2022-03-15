UK: All remaining COVID travel restrictions to end this week

LONDON. KAZINFORM - British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday that all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, including testing for arrivals, will end as of early this Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter,» he said.

The Easter holidays are a popular time for British holidaymakers. The announcement means people can enter the UK without any restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began in spring 2020.

Case numbers are rising across the UK, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The government is apparently not rattled, however, and has encouraged those who have not had a booster vaccination to get one.