UK Ambassador makes a videoblog about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Michael Gifford, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has posted his first videoblog about Kazakhstan.

The video starts with the greeting in three languages - Kazakh, Russian anf English. After a few-week say in Kazakhstan he said he wanted to start his work with getting familiar with the country and city.

First of all, he familiarized with the local products and market. The Ambassador visited the central market of Astana where he tasted the national food products.

He also shared his impressions of the Astana Opera Theatre.

"I'm going to continue the practice of talking to you from time to time through this video blog. (...) I certainly intend to travel as much as I can in your country and learn more about your culture, your history, your art and your literature. So, there is a lot to discover, and I'm really looking forward to doing that. Kazakhstan has big ambitions to develop economically and politically, and the UK stands ready to support it in all its endeavors," Michael Gifford said.