EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 13 May 2023 | GMT +6

    UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop

    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach paid an official visit to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of the region.

    During the visit, Kathy Leach was familiarized with the activity of the region's major enterprises such as Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Kazzinc, and Titanium-Magnesium Plant.

    She noted that the British side is ready to look at the entire pool of investment projects, as well as opportunities for cooperation with industrial flagships of East Kazakhstan region.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Investment projects
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!