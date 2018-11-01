UK Brexit minister says final deal on EU withdrawal ready by Nov. 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom's secretary for exiting the European Union has said he expected a final Brexit deal to be agreed on by Nov. 21, according to a letter to the parliamentary committee on Brexit published on Wednesday, EFE reports.

Dominic Raab, a member of the Conservative Party government, penned a letter to Hillary Benn, the committee chair, on Oct. 24 but the correspondence, which detailed plans to have a deal struck within three weeks, was only just made publicly available by the department for exiting the EU Wednesday.

"I would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November 21 to be suitable," the Brexit minister said.

He added that both the UK and the EU agreed on the principle of UK-wide customs backstop after Brexit.

The backstop is designed to maintain trade relations in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK was on track to leave the EU in Mar. 2019.