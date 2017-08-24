UK brings world’s fastest car model to Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The British Pavilion at the Expo 2017 has exhibited a model of the fastest motor vehicle in the world today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the developer, Bloodhound SSC, the car is powered by three motors: jet, rocket and sport car engines.



The British engineers say the car has already reached the speed of 200 miles per hour, but they do not intend to stop there.





Jaswant Singh Thandi, a representative of the company, noted that it is their team's project that is going to beat the speed record of 1,000 miles per hour within 55 seconds. The project was set up last year, and they had already accelerated this car for over 200 miles per hour. In October this year, they will go to South Africa for further tests of this machine. There, they will gather the speed of up to 800 miles. And then, in a year, they will try to overcome the barrier of 1,000 miles per hour.

By the way, the car uses gasoline as a fuel. However, the engineers say the main goal of this project is to inspire the younger generation all over the world to be involved in science, engineering and new technologies.