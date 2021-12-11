UK Conservative Party celebrates 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

LONDON. KAZINFORM Conservative Friends of Eurasia hosted a celebration dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of a number of post-Soviet states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

The event was organised by Bota Hopkinson, founder of Conservative Friends of Eurasia and a native of Kazakhstan, with the participation of the embassies of the respective countries in the UK, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

In his welcome address Lord Peter Lilly, President of Conservative Friends of Eurasia, noted that in just 30 years of Independence, the former USSR republics made impressive progress, transformed the command and administrative economy into a full-fledged market system and confidently embarked on the path of political reforms.

The guest of honour, UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas Wendy Morton MP, stressed that Central Asia and the Caucasus have vast potential for further expanding cooperation with the UK, including in business and strengthening people-to-people ties.

She also thanked and highlighted the role of Ms Hopkinson in promoting the development of intercultural and inter-parliamentary dialogue between the UK and the countries of the region.

Guests enjoyed a video about the Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years of Independence, as well as souvenirs, books, and traditional Kazakh dishes.

Event guests included members of the UK parliamentary groups for cooperation with the countries of Eurasia, British politicians, business executives and foreign diplomats.