UK considers sending prisoners to Estonia amid overcrowding crisis

The UK government is exploring the possibility of transferring prisoners to Estonia to alleviate the severe overcrowding in its prison system, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This measure is among several options under consideration, as the UK faces a critical shortage of prison spaces, with just over 1,000 spots left across England and Wales.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has expressed concerns that overcrowding could lead to a breakdown in law and order if not addressed. The situation has become increasingly dire, with recent reports suggesting that male prisons had only 100 spaces available last month.

The government has already implemented controversial policies to ease overcrowding, including allowing the early release of prisoners who have served 40% of their sentence, down from the usual 50%. Additionally, magistrates have been advised to consider delaying sentencing to manage the strain on the prison system.

The idea of sending prisoners to Estonia was first proposed by former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and is modelled after similar arrangements made by Belgium and Norway with the Netherlands. The current government is evaluating whether Estonian prisons meet UK standards in terms of facilities and rehabilitation before proceeding with any agreements.

In her first speech as Justice Secretary, Mahmood criticised the previous government for ignoring warning signs about the impending crisis.