UK coronavirus death toll 3,605, up 684 in 24 hours

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus rose 684 deaths in 24 hours, British health authorities announced on Friday.

The Department of Health announced: «As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.

«As of 5pm on 2 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have sadly died.»

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will continue self-isolation, he said, as he still has a high temperature, adding: «In accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.»

With U.K. weather looking to get warmer, he urged Brits to resist temptation to venture out, saying: «One quick thing to everybody thinking about this weekend and what may be some fine weather.

«There may be just a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations. I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now.»

He added: «This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.»

At a press briefing earlier in the day, Johnson’s spokesperson said that the U.K. would not follow other countries in encouraging Brits to wear facemasks outside.

The U.K. is also continuing Brexit talks and still intends to have a trade deal with the EU completed by year’s-end. Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost is out of self-isolation, having shown symptoms of coronavirus two weeks ago.

Queen Elizabeth also announced that she would address the nation this Sunday at 8pm GMT.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, is out of self-isolation and in good health after testing positive for the virus last month.



Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections over the one million mark with over 55,000 deaths. Nearly 219,000 have recovered from infections.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to over 180 countries and regions.

Source: Anadolu Agency