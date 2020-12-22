UK coronavirus variant is in Belgium, NL, but 'not yet' in France

MADRID. KAZINFORM A new infectious strain of coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom last week and which has led to increased restrictions on large parts of England ahead of the Christmas holidays has been circulating in Belgium and the Netherlands for at least a month, authorities in Brussels said.

Officials in France said that the new variant had not yet been detected on French territory, but the president has nevertheless called for his compatriots to be increasingly vigilant faced with the new mutation, EFE-EPA reports.