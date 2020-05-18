EN
    14:50, 18 May 2020 | GMT +6

    UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 34,636 as another 170 patients die

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Another 170 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 34,636, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

    The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community. Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.

    Chairing Sunday's Downing Street press briefing, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma told reporters that to conquer the disease «we need to find a safe, workable vaccine».

    All phase one participants at the University of Oxford clinical trial have received their vaccine dose on schedule and are now being monitored. The Imperial College London vaccine will move into clinical trials by mid-June with larger scale ones planned for October, he said.


