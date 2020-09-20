UK daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high with 4,422 more cases

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain rose by 4,422, the highest daily increase since May 8, official statistics showed Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The total number of coronavirus cases hit 390,358 while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 27 to 41,759, according to the official figures.

The latest figures were revealed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a second wave of COVID-19 in Britain is «coming in», and his government may need to «intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down.»

Countries such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Also on Saturday, hundreds of people attended a rally in Trafalgar Square in central London during a protest against coronavirus lockdown measures.

Some of them became involved in «outbreaks of violence towards officers», the Metropolitan Police said.

Traffic was brought to a halt as protesters erected a blockade in a bid to prevent police officers from making arrests.

Among the demonstrators are coronavirus conspiracy theorists who claim that COVID-19 was a hoax, advocating against people wearing masks, and accusing the government of concealing the truth.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said officers had attempted to «explain, engage and encourage» the protesters to leave the rally, but many remained «putting themselves and others at risk».

Police has warned that «enforcement action» would be used to disperse those who remain in the area and those who remained there could be arrested.