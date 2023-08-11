UK economy sees 0.2% growth in Q2, surprising economists
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gross domestic product grew 0.5% in June, helped by the manufacturing sector, and 0.2% from April to June as a whole.
Surprising economists, as they had predicted GDP to grow by 0.2% in June and zero growth in the second quarter, the 0.2% growth comes after a 0.1% growth was recorded in the first quarter of 2023.
In June, services expanded by 0.2%, production grew 1.8%, and construction improved 1.6%, according to ONS data.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics of the ONS, said: «The economy bounced back from the effects of May's extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month, with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.
»Services also had a strong month, with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.«