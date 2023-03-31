15:26, 31 March 2023 | GMT +6
UK economy unexpectedly posts growth in Q4
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - British economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous period as flash data had estimated stagnation, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.
The UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in October-December 2022, revised from a first estimate of no growth, the Office for National Statistics said.
The figure followed an upwardly revised decrease of 0.1% in the third quarter.
Compared with the same quarter a year ago, the GDP increased by 0.6%, much better than the flash reading of a 0.2% growth.
In 2022, British economic growth was revised upwards to 4.1% from the previous estimate of 4.0%.