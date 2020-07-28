UK embassy resumes issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The UK Embassy in Tehran said early on Tuesday that it has resumed issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years shutdown of visa office.

The UK embassy announced in its official Twitter account that it has reopened a center in Tehran on Monday where Iranian citizens can apply for British visa.

British ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire had said in the official Instagram page of the embassy a week ago that the they aimed to reopen the center.

He said that all the information required for receiving UK visa will be uploaded online and then the embassy will give schedules to the applicants.

Source: IRNA