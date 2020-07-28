EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 28 July 2020 | GMT +6

    UK embassy resumes issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The UK Embassy in Tehran said early on Tuesday that it has resumed issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years shutdown of visa office.

    The UK embassy announced in its official Twitter account that it has reopened a center in Tehran on Monday where Iranian citizens can apply for British visa.

    British ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire had said in the official Instagram page of the embassy a week ago that the they aimed to reopen the center.

    He said that all the information required for receiving UK visa will be uploaded online and then the embassy will give schedules to the applicants.

    Source: IRNA


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!