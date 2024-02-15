EN
    20:39, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    UK enters technical recession by contracting in last quarter

    UK
    Photo: pixabay

    The British economy has contracted by 0.2% in the last quarter of 2023 on a yearly basis and 0.3% on a quarterly basis, the Office for National Statistics announced on Thursday, Anadolu reports. 

    With the two consecutive contractions, the country's economy has entered a technical recession.

    During last year, the country's economy is estimated to have expanded slightly by 0.1%.

    "In output terms in Quarter 4 2023, there were falls in all three main sectors in the latest quarter with declines of 0.2% in services, 1.0% in production, and 1.3% in construction output," the office said.

    The Japanese economy has also recently entered a recession.

