UK exit from EU could be delayed until 2019

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom could remain a member of the European Union until 2019 despite the recent Brexit referendum results, media reported Sunday, Sputnik reports.

According to the Sunday Times citing sources in the City of London, who have been privately talking about the issue with the UK ministers, the United Kingdom exit from the bloc could be postponed until the late 2019, as UK government's Brexit and international trade departments might not be ready for such a move.



In addition, the media noted, the upcoming elections in France and Germany are also being cited as a cause for the Brexit delay.



On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stressed that Article 50 which starts the process of a country's exit from the bloc would not be triggered before the end of 2016.



Enacting article 50 would start the formal two years of negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union before the final Brexit.



On June 23, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters, or 17.4 million people, decided to support Brexit, while about 16.1 million opposed it.



Source: Sputnik