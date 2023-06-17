UK experiencing 'serious' water supply issues, warn officials

BIRMINGHAM. KAZINFORM The UK has decided to impose a hosepipe and sprinkler ban on residents of Kent and Sussex, officials announced on Friday.

South East Water said 4,000 customers are without water or have been experiencing low pressure since Monday due to supply issues. The water company said it had no other choice after drinking water demand reached «record levels» in June, similar to last year's drought, Anadolu Agency reports.

People are not allowed to use equipment to water gardens, clean cars, and fill swimming pools.

The temporary usage ban can only be enforced after ten days of consultation, meaning after June 26. Those breaking the rules could face a £1,000 ($1,300) fine.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said a wide impactful «serious water shortage» was also threatening Scotland.

The water authority warned that scarcity would only worsen if hot and dry weather continues. It has issued a water scarcity alert for every region of the country and forecast that 28 out of 83 areas would be put on the highest warning level by the end of June if river levels do not recover.

SEPA's head of water planning, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: «Scotland's climate is changing, and we urgently need to adapt. Severe water scarcity significantly impacts our environment, economy, and society. Our rivers and lochs are under immense stress, and further action will be needed to protect them.»

According to SEPA, high temperatures and low-level river flows pose a real threat to fish, invertebrates, and plants.

«While some parts of river ecology can recover quickly, others such as fish and plant populations can be seriously damaged longer-term or lost completely.»