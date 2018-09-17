20:27, 17 September 2018 | GMT +6
UK Export Finance offers attractive long-term financing
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Louis Taylor, Chief Executive of UK Export Finance, has arrived in Astana to pay a working visit on September 17-18, head of the Kazakh MFA's press service Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
Louis Taylor is expected to have talks with heads of Kazakh ministries and national companies.
As stated there, the UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK's export credit agency, has a risk capacity of 2 - 3 billion USD to finance Kazakhstan's infrastructure projects.