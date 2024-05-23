UK fans celebrate Dimash’s 30th birthday with a special video tribute

Dimash Qudaibergen’s devoted fans, known as Dears, gathered in London to create a special video message for the renowned Kazakh singer, celebrating his 30th birthday. Filmed at various iconic locations across the city, the video features over 30 fans expressing their heartfelt admiration and best wishes for Dimash on this milestone occasion, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The fans in the video are not only native to the UK but also include people from various nationalities living in the UK, such as Kazakhstanis, Russians, Brazilians, Romanians, and others.

Titled “30 Candles for Dimash from His UK Dears”, the video captures the enthusiasm and passion of Dimash’s supporters in the UK. Filmed against the backdrop of iconic London landmarks, it showcases the diversity and global reach of Dimash’s fan base. The Dears share heartfelt messages, sing songs, and perform a Kazakh dance called “Kazmazhay”.

Photo credit: Oleg Savca

“Dimash’s music has profoundly touched our lives. We wanted to create a special tribute to express our gratitude and love for him on his 30th birthday,” said Jill Beecham, founder of the Dimash Qudaibergen UK & Worldwide Fan Club. “Dimash’s incredible talent, versatility, and genuine connection with his fans are truly inspiring. We’re honoured to share this video message with him and the world,” added Anca Timofte, founder of The UK and Ireland Fan Club.

The video message was shared across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to reach Dimash and his global fanbase. The fans hope this gesture will convey the depth of their admiration and the profound impact Dimash’s music has had on their lives.

Photo credit: Oleg Savca

“Dimash UK Dears” is a collaboration between two fan clubs in the UK: The Dimash Kudaibergen UK & Worldwide Fan Club and The UK and Ireland Fan Club. Founders Jill Beecham and Anca Timofte recently united these clubs to better promote Dimash’s music in the UK and to ensure all UK Dears can work together.

The members of “Dimash UK Dears” are passionate about supporting and promoting the Kazakh singer’s work. The group organises various events, activities, and initiatives to celebrate Dimash’s artistry and connect with his fans in the UK and beyond. “Dimash UK Dears” have also extended an invitation to Dimash, hoping he will hold another concert in London.