EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:20, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana

    None
    Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit, James Cleverly will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, he added.

    According to him, negotiations with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take place too.

    A square named in honor of late British Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in one of Astana parks during James Cheverly’s visit.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!