UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron lands in Astana

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As part of the visit, the issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian as well as the current regional and international topics are expected to be discussed.

Earlier it was reported that former Prime minister of Great Britain David Cameron paid a visit to Tajikistan on April 22. UK Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit upon the invitation of the Kyrgyz foreign minister on April 22-23.