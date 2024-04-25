UK Foreign Secretary to pay official visit to Mongolia

At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron will pay an official visit to Mongolia on April 25-26, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs Battsetseg Batmunkh and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron will hold official talks. They will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of international relations. The two sides will also sign documents aimed at elevating the level of relations between Mongolia and the United Kingdom.

The 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the United Kingdom was marked in 2023. The official visit is the first visit by the British Foreign Secretary to Mongolia in 11 years.