UK General election: Labour party surges to largest lead over Tories

Rishi Sunak’s election campaign faces another significant setback as a new Opinium poll reveals Labour’s lead has reached its highest level since Liz Truss's premiership, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The survey indicates Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party has risen four points to 45%, while the Conservatives have dropped two points to 25%, positioning Labour for a potential landslide victory.

Conducted between May 29-31, the poll suggests that the prime minister’s recent announcements on mandatory national service and tax cuts for pensioners have failed to resonate with voters.

This development is likely to heighten concerns among Tory leaders that, after 14 years in power, the public may have stopped listening to the party.

The prime minister’s campaign stumbled from the start when he called the snap election outside Downing Street on May 22.

Tory strategists had hoped that the week’s two policy announcements, along with an internal Labour party dispute would positively impact their campaign. However, the Opinium poll indicates the opposite. It also shows Sir Keir Starmer has widened his lead over Sunak by 16 points in a survey asking who would make the best prime minister.