UK government considers right to request four-day work week

The UK government is considering a proposal that would allow workers to request a four-day work week, potentially reshaping the standard work schedule in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Under the proposed plan, employees would still need to fulfil their contracted hours to receive full pay, but they could compress these hours into fewer days. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance flexible working options, boost productivity, and encourage more people to return to work.

Despite these intentions, the proposal has sparked concern among business leaders. Conservative Shadow Business Secretary Kevin Hollinrake voiced fears that companies are "petrified" by the potential changes, arguing that such a shift could increase costs for businesses. However, the government has emphasised that any modifications to employment legislation will be made in consultation with businesses and will not be imposed unilaterally.

Currently, UK employees have the right to request flexible working arrangements, but employers are only required to consider these requests in a "reasonable manner."

Labour, which came to power earlier this year, had promised to make flexible working the default from day one, except in cases where it is not feasible. The new proposal would extend this by potentially allowing workers to condense their work into four days.

Further details on this plan are expected in the autumn when the government is set to introduce a new package of workers' rights legislation in Parliament. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is spearheading the initiative, has faced criticism from some quarters, with opponents arguing that the proposed changes could make doing business more expensive in the UK. Despite these concerns, the government remains committed to exploring options that could lead to a more flexible and productive workforce.