UK Government establishes int’l fund to address climate change in Central Asia

Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with the British delegation led by Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

The ambassador said the UK Government established for the first time the international fund to address climate change in Central Asia. The UK will provide support to five Central Asian states to fight against the negative effects of climate change. Besides, the UK is ready to cooperate with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Photo credit: Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry

Ambassador Kathy Leach said the UK is set to cooperate with Kazakhstan not only within regional but also bilateral cooperation.

In his turn, the Kazakh Minister outlined three priority directions for bilateral cooperation, namely, cooperation with the Caspian Sea Research Institute, exchange of experience and attraction of investors from the UK, and postgraduate education for students of technical specialties and staff in the sphere of water diplomacy.

The representatives of the British delegation expressed readiness to invite world-class experts in groundwater hydrology, irrigation, etc.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Minister expressed hope that cooperation would be fruitful.