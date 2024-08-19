UK government plans to classify misogyny as extremism

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a renewed effort to combat extremism, vowing to crack down on individuals promoting ‘harmful and hateful beliefs’, including extreme misogyny, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to address growing threats from extremist ideologies both online and offline.

The Home Office has launched a rapid review to inform a new government counter-extremism strategy. The review will assess the spectrum of ideologies, focusing on the rise of Islamist and far-right extremism, as well as other concerning trends like extreme misogyny. This assessment aims to identify gaps in the current system that leave the UK vulnerable to ideologies that promote violence or undermine democracy.

Cooper has criticised the previous government's counter-extremism strategy as outdated and believes that this review will lay the groundwork for Labour to fulfil its manifesto commitment to prevent the spread of hateful ideologies. This move follows years of warnings from police and former government advisers about the increasing threat of extremism and the spread of dangerous material online.

In response to concerns that treating misogyny as extremism could infringe on free speech, Home Office Minister Jess Phillips clarified that the same standards applied to far-right extremism and Islamist extremism would be used. Phillips emphasised that while people are entitled to their views, the growing threat of online hatred towards women must be addressed, with social media companies playing a crucial role in the solution.

Dame Sara Khan, a former independent adviser on social cohesion, recently criticised the previous government for leaving the UK vulnerable to far-right violence by ignoring warning signs and fostering division through a culture war agenda. Khan highlighted the worsening threats and the country's lack of preparedness in dealing with them.

Cooper acknowledged that the previous government's actions against extremism had been inadequate, particularly as more young people are being radicalised online. She directed the Home Office to conduct a rapid analysis of extremist trends, understand effective methods for disrupting radicalization, and identify policy gaps that need to be addressed.

This new strategic approach to countering extremism will involve working closely with communities to build consensus and momentum for the government's plans. Cooper's announcement comes in the wake of riots across England sparked by disinformation about the Southport stabbings that left three girls dead. As a result, at least 460 people have appeared in court, with 72 individuals under the age of 18 charged with related offences.