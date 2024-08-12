UK government reconsiders social media regulation after far-right riots

In light of recent far-right riots across the UK, the government is reassessing its social media regulation under the Online Safety Act, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The legislation, initially passed in October, is set to be enforced early next year and allows the government to fine social media companies up to 10% of their global turnover if they fail to police illegal content, such as incitements to violence or hate speech.

Proposed changes to the act may extend penalties to companies that allow "legal but harmful" content, including misinformation, to proliferate.

The Labour government, which inherited the bill from the Conservatives, is now considering further amendments to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds indicated that the government is open to revisiting the framework of the Online Safety Act. He emphasised that the government is prepared to make changes if necessary.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed concerns, urging the government to amend the act in response to the recent unrest. He questioned whether the legislation, as it stands, is capable of addressing the challenges posed by social media in fueling violence and misinformation.

The riots, which spread across the country last week, were triggered by widely-shared online posts that falsely identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack as a Muslim migrant.

Amid the chaos, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk shared misleading information on his platform, including a post suggesting that civil war in Britain was "inevitable."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson condemned such comments, stating there was "no justification" for them.