UK has no plans to impose sanctions against Kazakhstan - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilyenko held a video meeting with UK Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa Lord Tariq Ahmad and British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The interlocutors pointed out the high level of mutual trust and broad mutually beneficial cooperation reached during 30 years of diplomatic relations.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the steps taken at the international level to cease hostilities and take the sides back to resolving them via peaceful means.

The British side confirmed that it has no intention to impose sanctions against Kazakhstan due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Following the meeting, the full mutual understanding in the whole range of the discussed issues was confirmed as well as mutual readiness for further active and full development of bilateral relations was expressed.



