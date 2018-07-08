UK hosts launch reception for ‘A Legend about the Golden Man: Secrets of the Steppe'

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On 5 July, the UK Parliament hosted a reception to celebrate the broadcasting of the film 'A Legend about the Golden Man: Secrets of the Steppes', which will be premiered on BBC World News on 7 and 8 July. The documentary focuses on the Issyk 'Golden Man', one of the most well-known archaeological finds in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

Opening the event, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK, Erlan Idrissov, noted that the screening of the film on BBC World News, one of the most influential TV channels of the world, is an important step in popularising the historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Bob Stewart, MP and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan, stressed the symbolism of the film being broadcast within one day of the launch of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Mr. Stewart noted that both the screening of the film, as well as the opening of the AIFC, will further promote the recognition and appreciation of Kazakhstan by the global community.

The broadcast was organised by the BBC World News team, to make use of archive materials they collected as part of the last year's 'Legends of the Great Steppe' campaign. The campaign, launched by the BBC in 2017 with the support of Kazakhfilm Film Studio and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, included videos and short films about the sacred places of Kazakhstan, including the mausoleums of Aisha-Bibi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.