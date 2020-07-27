UK imposes obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Spain

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Travel restrictions requiring anyone arriving in the United Kingdom from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days were reimposed by authorities on Sunday with less than 24 hour’s notice.

The UK’s Foreign Office updated its travel advice urging against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly in the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre.

Source: EFE