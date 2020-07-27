EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 27 July 2020 | GMT +6

    UK imposes obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Spain

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Travel restrictions requiring anyone arriving in the United Kingdom from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days were reimposed by authorities on Sunday with less than 24 hour’s notice.

    The UK’s Foreign Office updated its travel advice urging against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly in the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre.

    Source: EFE


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!