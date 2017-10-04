UK is ready to seize ‘incredible’ Expo 2020 Opportunity: Liam Fox MP

DUBAI. KAZINORM The UK Secretary of State for International Trade, the Right Honourable Liam Fox MP, announced today that Britain wanted its pavilion to be in the "Opportunity" themed district of Expo 2020 Dubai, saying that Dubai is on track to host an "incredible experience for millions", WAM reports.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, today welcomed Dr. Fox at His Highness's office in Dubai. The visiting MP was briefed on the progress of Expo 2020 Dubai and plans for its legacy development, District 2020, which was unveiled last month at Cityscape Global 2017.

Dr. Fox reiterated the UK's support for Expo 2020 Dubai as he handed over the official letter of participation. He emphasized that a global, outward-looking country such as the UK could use Expo 2020 Dubai as a springboard for strengthening international trade and relations in a post-Brexit era outside of the European Union.







Read more .