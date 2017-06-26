UK National Day at Astana EXPO-2017: Kazakhs love tea and Harry Potter as much as Brits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, has arrived in Astana to attend the National Day of the UK at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

National colors were traditionally hoisted to kick off the UK National Day within the framework of the exhibition.











Kazakhstan's Vice Minister for Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov attend the event to congratulate Prince Richard and British colleagues on behalf of the Kazakh side. Vice Minister Khairov praised positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-UK relations over 25 years of diplomatic relations. He noted that the UK is among top 10 trade partners of Kazakhstan and is 6th in terms of FDI in Kazakhstan's economy.







"High level of cultural ties between our countries shouldn't go unnoticed. Kazakhstani students pursue their academic studies in Great Britain. World-famous British schools work in Astana and Almaty. British literature is quite popular in our country," said Khairov adding that everyone in Kazakhstan knows Shakespeare and Harry Potter.







He stressed that Kazakhstan and Great Britain have a lot in common. For instance, both countries venerate traditions and like to drink tea.



Prince Richard, in turn, reminded that the first EXPO event was held in London in 1851 with only 25 countries participating in it. He emphasized that the fact that over 100 countries take part in Astana EXPO-2017 is a huge achievement for Kazakhstan and commended the atmosphere at the exhibition.







A fashion show, a performance by Brassroots jazz band and reading of Harry Potter books are to be held during the National Day of the UK at Astana EXPO-2017.































