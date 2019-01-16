UK parliament rejects Brexit deal in historic vote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The British parliament on Tuesday voted to overwhelmingly reject the Brexit deal, further complicating the country's historic exit from the European Union (EU), Xinhua has learned.

MPs voted 202 to 432 against the deal reached between the British government and the EU after a five-day debate.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has three sitting days to return to parliament with a "Plan B".

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the government following the defeat. The motion will be debated in the House of Commons Wednesday.

In a last-minute plea ahead of the vote Prime Minister May said the vote any politician will ever make in their political careers.

She said the decision will define Britain for decades to come.

Before the main vote MPs voted by to accept reject an amendment by Conservative MP John Barron. It was designed to give the British government the right to terminate the Northern Ireland backstop measure without the agreement of the EU. It was defeated by 600 votes to 24.

An EU insistence that a backstop must be part of May's deal led to many MPs voting against her in tonight's deal.