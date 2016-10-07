UK Pavilion at EXPO 2017 to surprise guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov together with his British colleague Boris Johnson held the session of the Kazakh-British Strategic dialogue and participated in the presentation of the UK Pavilion for the upcoming EXPO 2017 during his two-day visit to London.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, Idrissov and Johnson discussed main aspects of Kazakh-British cooperation in bilateral and multilateral format, exchanged views on the pressing issues of international agenda in the context of Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.







The sides also touched upon the situation in Syria and Afghanistan, implementation of the Minsk agreements, counterterrorism, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in Central Asia and other issues.



During the negotiations Idrissov and Johnson praised dynamics of development of economic and political cooperation and ever-growing level of strategic partnership between Astana and London. It was illustrated by the recent meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in China. They also discussed the progress of implementation of the agreements reached during President Nazarbayev's official visit to London in November 2015.



The negotiations in London resulted in adoption of the joint statement in which Idrissov and Johnson reiterated their readiness to maintain top-level contacts and interest in boosting bilateral cooperation.







The same day Erlan Idrissov took part in the presentation of the UK pavilion for the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana. Participating in the event were representatives of the UK Foreign Office, heads of over 20 British companies and mass media. Many participants of the presentation said they believe that the UK Pavilion will be one of the most interesting at the upcoming exhibition in the Kazakh capital. It is expected to promote exchange of advanced technologies in the sphere of renewable energy sources.