LONDON. KAZINFORM - British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned local voters that leaving the European Union was the "last thing the economy needs" and would be a vote for recession, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Cameron made the remark at an event in his own Witney constituency in Oxfordshire.

Economic security was the single most important thing for people to consider, and none of the arguments for Brexit were "able to counter the immediate and sustained hit that we would suffer to our economy" if the UK left the EU, the broadcaster quoted Cameron as saying.

Addressing voters on the biggest day of campaigning yet, dubbed Super Saturday, Cameron said: "If we vote to leave on 23 June we will be voting for higher prices, we will be voting for fewer jobs, we will be voting for lower growth, we will be voting potentially for a recession. That is the last thing our economy needs."

Britain will hold the EU referendum on June 23. Sky Data suggests the economy lags behind immigration as the greatest concern of undecided voters. The poll showed 29 percent of voters were undecided and 28 percent said immigration was the greatest concern, with just 15 percent said the economy.

Cameron said that the referendum was "more important than a General Election" and the "chance for a generation of a lifetime," according to the report.

