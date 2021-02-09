UK records another 14,104 coronavirus cases, 333 deaths

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Another 14,104 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,959,784, according to official figures released Monday, Xinhua reports.

The country also reported another 333 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 112,798. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as Britain is stepping up efforts to speed up vaccine rollout to bring the pandemic under control.

More than 12.2 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that Britain remains «on track» to complete the vaccination of the top priority groups, which cover 15 million people, by mid-February.

Downing Street has confirmed that all British adults aged 50 and older are expected to be offered a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by early May. Britain aims to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.

Earlier Monday, British Prime Minister said he is concerned about crime «rebounding» in the country as lockdown ends, adding that the government was «redoubling» efforts on knife crime and gangs.

«We've seen a big fall in crime figures in the last few months but I'm worried about it rebounding as we come out of lockdown.»

Johnson made the remarks after Sven Badzak, 22, was attacked and stabbed to death on Saturday on his way to the shop in Kilburn, northwestern London.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.