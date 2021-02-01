UK records another 21,088 coronavirus cases, 587 deaths

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Another 21,088 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,817,176, according to official figures released Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The country also reported another 587 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 106,158. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The data reported on the weekends are often lower due to a lag in reporting.

Meanwhile, Britain is stepping up its efforts to speed up the vaccine rollout to bring the pandemic under control. Nearly 9 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest official figures.

Britain aims to deliver a first dose to 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February and to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.