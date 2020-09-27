UK records another 6,042 coronavirus cases

LONDON. KAZINFORM Another 6,042 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 429,277, according to official figures released Saturday.

The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 34 to 41,971, the latest official data showed, Xinhua reports.





Graham Medley, an infectious disease modeling expert, warned that daily coronavirus death toll could rise to 100 in three to four weeks' time.

Medley, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said, «We need to make sure transmission comes down now to prevent the figure increasing further.»

«The treatments (for COVID-19) have improved, the way the virus is transmitting is going to be different, but nonetheless it is a dangerous virus and inevitably it will lead to some deaths,» Medley told BBC Radio 4's Today program.