UK records lowest COVID-19 cases in over a month

LONDON. KAZINFORM -The UK has recorded its lowest number of coronavirus cases in just over a month as the omicron variant recedes and parts of the country fully reopen, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Jan. 30, some 62,399 people tested positive for the virus. In the week beginning on Jan. 24, 606,238 people had a confirmed positive test result, representing a decrease of 6.5% when compared to the previous week.

The latest case figure is the lowest since Dec. 14 last year when the country recorded 59,610 infections amidst the frenzied spread of the omicron variant that first emerged a month prior.

The number of deaths, though witnessing a slight increase in the past two months, still remains low when compared to the peak of the omicron spread. 85 people were reported dead on Sunday after having tested positive for the virus.

The number of vaccinations continues to steadily rise although the number of booster jabs continues to gather pace. By the end of Jan. 29, over 52 million people had been administered their first dose of the vaccine, with over 48 million receiving their second and 37 million their third.

On Sunday, vulnerable children aged five to 11 were also made eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As such up to 500,000 children deemed at risk of the virus or who live with someone equally as vulnerable will now be able to get vaccinated. These at-risk children include those with diabetes, learning disabilities and immunosuppression disorders.

The NHS will offer two 10mcg Pfizer doses and its care teams are contacting the parents of those vulnerable children eligible for their first dose.

On Thursday, England lifted all coronavirus restrictions ending its Plan B program. Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland also lifted some restrictions but not as many as England.