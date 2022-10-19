EN
    UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September

    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Britain's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in August, official data showed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The figure returned to July's 40-year high due to rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

    The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped 14.5% year-on-year in September, accelerating from 13.1% in August. The pace of hike had been the largest since April 1980.

    The annual core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.5% in September, an all-time high.

    On a monthly basis, the UK's consumer prices index rose by 0.5% in September.



